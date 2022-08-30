BJP should be defeated in Munugode by-elections: CPI(M)

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:49 PM, Tue - 30 August 22

Nalgonda: CPI (M) state secretary Thammineni Veerabhadram on Tuesday said there was a dire need to defeat communal BJP’s candidate in by-elections to Munugode assembly constituency in the district.

Speaking at joint meeting of the party Nalgonda and Yadadri-Bhongir district committees held at Chityal, Veerabhadram said that the real colours of BJP have come out after it came to power at the Centre. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was toppling down non-BJP governments of the states, which was against the democratic spirit. Stepping down the governments, which was elected by the people, by the Centre was not a good tradition, he opined.

He alleged that the policy decisions of Narendra Modi government were benefitting corporate sector particularly Adani and Ambani groups. Privatization of public sector units by the Centre has impacted the livelihood of lakhs of people in the country. The wealth and economy of the country would be concentrated with the corporate sector, if the public sector units were privatized, he expressed apprehension.

He asked the people to participate in the agitation and protest demonstrations of the CPI (M) against the anti-people policies of Narendra Modi government.

The party state secretariat committee members Cherupalli Sitaramulu and Julakanti Ranga Reddy, Nalgonda district secretary Mudireddi Sudhakar Reddya and Yadadri-Bhongir district secretary Mohammed Jhangir also attended the meeting.