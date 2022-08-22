Watch: BJP commentator introduces Amit Shah as ‘martyr’ of Telangana at public meeting

By Sowmya Sangam Published: Updated On - 02:11 PM, Mon - 22 August 22

Hyderabad: After Bharatiya Janata Party State president Bandi Sanjay’s video of getting Amit Shah’s footwear went viral on social media, another footage is now doing rounds on the internet where a commentator speaking for the BJP welcomed the Union Home Minister on stage introducing him as a ‘martyr’ of Telangana.

The commentator was welcoming Shah on the stage at a public meeting organised to welcome former Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy into the party in Munugode.

The video went viral on social media in no time. While some found it hilarious, others highlighted the utter ignorance of party members.

Shah addressed a public meeting at Munugode on Sunday, ahead of the by-election there. He had arrived in the afternoon at the Begumpet airport and took a chopper to Munugode to participate in the public meeting.