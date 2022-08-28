Nalgonda: Kummari Sangam supports TRS in Munugode by-elections

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:08 PM, Sun - 28 August 22

The Sangam leaders headed by its president Jayanth Rao met Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy at Munugode and announced their decision.

Nalgonda: Telangana State Kummari Sangam on Sunday announced its support for TRS in the by-elections to the Munugode assembly constituency.

The Sangam leaders headed by its president Jayanth Rao met Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy at Munugode and announced their decision.

Speaking on the occasion, Jayanth Rao said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has taken up special schemes to support caste-based professions in the State. He said that the caste-based professions were also regaining earlier glory due to the initiatives of the State government. Keeping it in mind, we have decided to stand with the Chief Minister and support TRS in the by-elections to the Munugode assembly constituency, he added.