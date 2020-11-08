BJP to go all out to win GHMC polls

A decision in this regard was taken at the office bearers’ meeting at the party headquarters on Saturday

12:46 am

Hyderabad: The State BJP has decided to concentrate all its energies on the ensuing GHMC and Graduate constituency elections for the legislative Council. A decision in this regard was taken at the office bearers’ meeting at the party headquarters on Saturday. The BJP will be fighting the Greater Hyderabad elections on “Mana (Our) Hyderabad- Mana (Our) BJP” plank with a sole aim of capturing the Mayor post.

The office bearers’ meeting, chaired by State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and attended by Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy and other senior leaders, has assured that the BJP, if elected, will focus on providing better infrastructure for the citizens in the GHMC area.

Briefing the details of the meeting, party general secretary Gujjula Premender Reddy said that people of the city are vexed with the perennial problem of inundation during rainy season and lack of basic amenities under the leadership of the TRS-MIM combine. “The TRS government has promised Rs 10,000 as compensation for those who lost their homes in the deluge. But the corrupt party leaders have usurped most of the funds and left nothing for the real victims. BJP wants to put an end to this misrule,” he said.

He also said that the party has decided to encourage large-scale enrollment for the ensuing graduate constituency elections. He said that now that more time has been given by the High Court the enrollment drive will continue further. The BJP also decided to launch an agitation demanding the State government to declare Rs 500 bonus per quintal on fine variety of rice.

“The farmers believed the unscientific regulated farming pattern declared by the government and lost everything. The government must come forward and save them,” he said, adding that the government has failed to set up enough number of procurement centres as promised to purchase paddy.

