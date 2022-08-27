BJP trolls jump the gun, expose their vicious social media tactics

Representational Image H hundreds of tweets were prepared well in advance by hired writers so that fake handles would post them first, only to be retweeted by the BJP stalwarts later

Hyderabad: Social media trolls hired by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have literally jumped the gun by exposing themselves after one of them posted the entire toolkit containing tweets in Telugu and English to be posted immediately after the party’s public meeting began in Hanamkonda on Saturday.

The vicious plan of plating untruths in an unabashed attempt to mould public opinion was laid bare with the ‘accidental’ publication of the entire toolkit containing hundreds of tweets running into 15 pages. The plan appears to be a fullscale attempt to publish tweets with hashtag #JPNaddainOrugallu so that the hashtag trends on twitter.

Later the BJP party administrators would stake claim that people were tweeting against the ruling TRS on their own. But the social media conspiracy, akin to a wardrobe malfunction in a fashionshow, exposed the devious means, albeit unwittingly.

In what is certainly a deliberate attempt to mislead people, hundreds of tweets were prepared well in advance by hired writers so that fake handles would post them first, only to be retweeted by the BJP stalwarts later.

The BJP National president arrived at Shamshabad airport a few hours ago and held a meeting with Indian cricketer Mithali Raj in a hotel. He then started off to Hanamkonda to participate in the public meeting at Arts College.

But even before the BJP leader reached the venue and commenced his address, the party’s paid social media wing got “overexcited” and inadvertently posted the tool kit with #JPNaddainOrugallu.

The content of the tweets exposes the BJP’s wicked and aspersive charges on the Telangana Government on the social media. Not confining to tweets, the game plan appears to make them viral on the social media and influence the users with its malafide intentions.

