BJP trying to incite communal violence: Keshava Rao

Slams it for giving distorted interpretation to Hindutva, says Hinduism promotes equality

By | Published: 11:42 pm

Hyderabad: TRS Parliamentary Party leader and party secretary-general K Keshava Rao found fault with the BJP leadership for giving a distorted interpretation to Hindutva, and said Hinduism respects all religions and communities. He stated that the TRS was striving for social harmony by following the ideology of ‘Ekam Sath’ in true spirit.

“Hinduism promotes equality for everyone. There is no greater Hindu than Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who performed numerous Yagams and pujas than most people. He has been striving for social and religious harmony by treating all equally,” he said.

Addressing mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan here on Saturday, Keshava Rao said the party followed social justice in providing representation for all sections, including women, BCs, SCs, STs and minorities, among TRS candidates in GHMC elections. He pointed out that the atrocities against Dalits and women have increased in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar and other States after the BJP came to power in those respective States,” he said.

The TRS secretary-general came down heavily on the BJP for creating hurdles for distribution of flood relief to the affected families in Hyderabad. He said BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay, who claimed that he did not lodge any complaint to the State Election Commission in this regard and alleged that his signature was forged on a bogus letter, should explain why he did not lodge a police complaint on the issue. He assured the people that the flood relief will be resumed soon after the GHMC elections.

SC Development Minister Koppula Eshwar said though political parties try to impress the voters during any election, the BJP leaders were trying to provoke people through their divisive politics in Hyderabad. He urged the Dalits to observe the treatment meted out to the community in the BJP-ruled States before casting their vote. He pointed out that through his hate speech and statements, the BJP State president has been hinting at establishing anarchy, if the BJP wins GHMC elections.

“Rather than making such irresponsible statements, Sanjay Kumar should get additional funds for the State from the Centre. What did the BJP government at the Centre has done for Bhadrachalam where Lord Sriram lived? Through the hate speech, the BJP leaders are trying to incite communal violence,” the Minister said. He said both Sanjay and Nizamabad MP D Arvind were spreading lies and hatred through their irresponsible and derogatory statements.

