BJP workers try to lay siege to MLC Kavitha’s house in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:47 PM, Mon - 22 August 22

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed for a while near the house of Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLC K Kavitha on Monday afternoon after some activists of Bharatiya Janata Party, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and BJP Mahila Morcha tried to lay siege to the house. Several of them were taken into preventive custody.

The BJP workers tried to lay siege to the house of the MLC demanding her resignation after her name was dragged into the Delhi liquor policy scam. Kavitha had already termed the allegations baseless and is filing a defamation case against the Delhi BJP leaders.

Policemen were deployed near Kavitha’s residence following reports that BJP workers were trying to stage a protest there. Around afternoon, the protestors started coming in small batches to the place. The police had barricaded the stretch leading to the house on Road No 14 in Banjara Hills.

A minor scuffle also took place between TRS workers and the BJP workers.

Additional DCP (West) Iqbal Siddiqui and other officials were present at the spot.