BJP yet to announce Legislative Party Leader, suspense continues

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:04 PM, Sun - 31 December 23

Hyderabad: The suspense and speculation is continuing over BJP’s choice of Legislative Party leader even 28 days after the assembly poll results.

The party was supposed to select the legislative party leader before the commencing of the assembly session, but due to difference of opinion among the party senior leaders and newly elected MLAs it kept on delaying. In fact, BJP is the only party which has so far not elected its legislative party leader in the State.

Even during union Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the State, the issue could not be resolved and the matter had to be deferred.

Going by the seniority, three-time Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh should have been the natural choice for the legislative party leader post, but the problem is that the party leadership is not in favour of making him floor leader as it is not sure about his ability to present the party’s stand on various issues.

Moreover, his poor command over Telugu language is also being seen as a hurdle in making him the leader. It is also learnt that the newly-elected MLAs are not in favour of making Raja Singh their leader.

It is learnt that the State leaders are in favour of making Nirmal MLA Aleti Maheshwar Reddy the legislative party leader. However, a section of the party leaders are backing Kamareddy MLA Katipalli Venkataramana Reddy.

With the State budget session likely to take place in February first week, the BJP leadership is making efforts to resolve the issue before it.