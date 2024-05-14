BJP Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman exudes confidence of BJP win

After learning about the Congress party’s true colours over reservations, people did not believe in the party’s campaign.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 May 2024, 09:34 PM

Hyderabad: Exuding confidence that BJP would secure more seats than other parties in Telangana in the Lok Sabha elections, BJP Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman said people were of the opinion that if Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy failed to implement the farm loan waiver by August, a crisis was inevitable in the State.

The Chief Minister had made several promises with over enthusiasm. Without securing loans, the State government cannot pay salaries to the employees and the Congress was pushing Telangana into a crisis, he said while addressing media persons here on Tuesday.

The real estate in the State was witnessing a slump due to lack of confidence on the Chief Minister. Opposition against the Chief Minister from within the Congress had already commenced, the BJP MP said, adding that BRS would merge with the Congress in future. On the other hand, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the Congress was going to win 12 to 14 seats in the State.

The INDIA bloc would come to power at New Delhi and distribute the wealth generated among the people, he said while speaking to media persons at Jayashankar Bhupalpally.

The BJP had lost socio-economic ideology and was focusing on other issues. Yet, people have not fallen in their trap and were going to elect the INDIA Alliance, the Deputy Chief Minister said. Countering the BJP MP comments, TPCC working president Jagga Reddy said the Congress government would complete its five year term.

“We got 65 MLAs. If 20 MLAs from BRS and five from BJP come, our strength will be 90 and we will be safe.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has got clarity,” Jagga Reddy said here at Gandhi Bhavan. Dismissing the BJP MP’s remarks over a BRS merger with Congress, the TPCC working president wondered why BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao would take such a step. It was foolish to think on those lines, he added.