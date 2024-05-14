Revanth Reddy says Congress will win 9 to 13 seats

The BRS would lose deposits in six to seven seats and the BJP got pushed to the third spot in Medak constituency, he told media persons at his residence here on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 May 2024, 09:15 PM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the Congress party would win 9 to 13 seats in the State, besides securing a majority of at least 20,000 votes in the Secunderabad Cantonment assembly constituency by-election.

Stating that the BJP would end up securing 220 seats with 10 seats plus or minus at the Centre, the Chief Minister said as the elections were done, the focus would now be on administration in the State.

“Farmers Welfare Corporation will be established, besides supporting its operations with required resources. By securing loans through this corporation, the farm loan waiver will be implemented,” Revanth Reddy said.

Special emphasis would be laid on farmers’ investment and ensuring remunerative prices. Like in the past, efforts would be made to offer maximum commodities for people at lesser prices through fair price shops, he said.

“If rice millers try to put the farmers at loss while procuring the paddy, the government will initiate stern action against them,” he said, adding that with the new academic year set to commence soon, focus would be on distribution of uniforms, books and fine rice.