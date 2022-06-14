BJP’s Bandi Sanjay served notice for defaming CM KCR

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:37 PM, Tue - 14 June 22

Hyderabad: The Hayathnagar police have issued a notice under Section 41A to BJP State president Bandi Sanjay asking him to appear for investigation in connection with a case of defaming Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and government schemes. Three BJP leaders have already been arrested in this case.

At a programme in Hayathnagar early this month attended by Bandi Sanjay and in which several BJP leaders and workers participated, a skit was played during which disrespectful remarks were made against the Chief Minister and government schemes extended to different people were defamed.

On a complaint the police filed a case against Bandi Sanjay and others. On Tuesday the police arrested Rani Rudrama and D Yellana, while J Balakrishna Reddy was arrested earlier.