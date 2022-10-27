BJP’s MLA Shopping: Not surprised at all, says Yogendra Yadav

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:20 PM, Thu - 27 October 22

Hyderabad: Condemning the BJP‘s covert operation to bribe four TRS MLAs to join the saffron party, Swaraj India member Yogendra Yadav said he was not surprised at all.

“BJP is known for these tactics. They did it in Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka and other States too. This is a brazen misuse of power and illegitimate use of money, besides a mockery of democracy,” Yogendra Yadav told Telangana Today over phone.

Interestingly, amidst this all these drama and accusations, the Election Commission of India was not initiating any action or issuing any instructions, he said, adding “This surprises me a lot!”

Through its wicked plans, the BJP was desperate to win the Munugode bypoll, which was now touted to be the costliest bypoll in the country, he added.