BJP’s Vishnu Deo Sai takes oath as Chhattisgarh chief minister

By PTI Published Date - 05:07 PM, Wed - 13 December 23

Vishnu Deo Sai takes oath as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh during a ceremony, in Raipur, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Newly sworn-in Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma are also seen. (PTI Photo)

Raipur: Vishnu Deo Sai, the BJP legislative party leader and MLA from Kunkuri seat, was sworn in as the chief minister of Chhattisgarh here on Wednesday.

State BJP chief Arun Sao and MLA Vijay Sharma took oath as deputy chief ministers.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Sai and his two deputies during a grand ceremony held at the Science College ground attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, Union ministers Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari, and chief ministers of some states.

Sai (59) will be the fourth chief minister of Chhattisgarh state, which was created in 2020.

Sao (54) hails from the influential Sahu (Teli) OBC community. Sharma (50), a Brahmin, is the state BJP’s general secretary.