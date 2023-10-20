Black children 2.5 times more likely to die of sepsis: Study

By ANI Published Date - 06:08 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

Washington: According to research presented at the 2023 AAP National Conference & Exhibition at the Walter E. Washington Convention Centre, a retrospective analysis of paediatric sepsis deaths at a large hospital in Arkansas found that Black children in the hospital were 2.5 times more likely to die of sepsis than white patients.

The authors of the abstract, “Racial Disparity in Paediatric Sepsis Mortality,” undertook a retrospective review of all patients diagnosed with sepsis, severe sepsis, or septic shock at Arkansas Children’s Hospital (ACH) between January 2018 and April 2022. During the study period, 3,514 individuals had sepsis, with an overall death incidence of 1.65 per cent. The mortality rate in black children was 3.13 per cent compared to 1.27 per cent in white children, indicating that black children were considerably more likely to die of sepsis.

“Early recognition and resuscitation of pediatric sepsis has led to improved outcomes. Despite these advancements, Black children continue to have increased mortality rates,” said lead study author Michael Stroud, MD, FAAP, professor, Pediatric Critical Care University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children’s Hospital Little Rock.

“We must identify the factors contributing to this discrepancy and work to improve outcomes for all children, despite race, ethnicity, and socioeconomic status.” Many hospitals and health centres have made advancements in how they respond to sepsis, which is a deadly emergency health risk. Today, many hospitals, like ACH, use automated, real-time, algorithm-based detection of sepsis, severe sepsis, and septic shock incorporated into the electronic medical record.

This method leads to earlier recognition, resuscitation, and improved outcomes.

However, despite improvements in early recognition and resuscitation, sepsis remains a major pediatric health issue with an estimated 40,000 hospitalizations and 5,000 deaths every year in the US.

“Our research shows that mortality in black children remains higher when compared with white children, despite advances like automated recognition tools and timely administration of therapeutic interventions,” Dr. Stroud said.

“Further investigations are needed to identify if conscious and unconscious biases, potential socio-economic factors, and genetic predispositions are leading to racial disparities in outcomes of children with pediatric sepsis, severe sepsis, and septic shock.”

