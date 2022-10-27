‘Blaring Diwali with higher air pollution in Hyderabad this year’

Representational Image. TSPCB revealed that noise levels due to crackers registered a surge in comparison to 2021 Diwali.

Hyderabad: It was a blaring Diwali with higher air pollution in comparison to last year, according to the data generated by Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB).

Based on its noise monitoring stations that capture data at regular intervals, the TSPCB revealed that noise levels due to crackers registered a surge in comparison to 2021 Diwali.

At areas categorised as commercial, the decibel levels during day and night were 70 against the standard mark of 65 dB and 55 dB respectively. In residential areas, it was 64 (standard 55) during the day and 66 (standard 45) during the night. TSPCB numbers suggest it was a less noisy Diwali in industrial areas. On the festival night, monitoring stations at these localities recorded a dB level of 53 against the standard number 70.

“It is observed that except at industrial areas, there is an increase in the day and night noise levels in commercial and residential areas when compared to a normal day,” the board said.

The noise levels were monitored in and around the city at 10 locations through continuous real-time noise monitoring stations that capture data at regular intervals. The noise data of October 18 is taken as pre-Diwali data and that of October 24 as Diwali data.

The air pollution too was much higher in the city compared to last year. According to TSPCB data, the PM 2.5 or superfine suspended particulate matter level reached 105 micrograms per cubic meter and the PM 10 value touched 138.

Both values were above the permissible national ambient air quality standards. In contrast, the PM 2.5 level reached 81 micrograms per cubic meter and the PM 10 value touched 118 micrograms per cubic meter during last year’s Diwali. In addition, the concentrations like sulphur dioxide and oxides of nitrogen increased moderately when compared to normal day and meeting the standards.

The areas like Kokapet, Zoo Park, Bollaram industrial area, and New Malakpet faced the biggest burden from toxic air on the day of Diwali.