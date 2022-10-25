97 persons receive eye and burn injuries during Diwali in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:54 PM, Tue - 25 October 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Diwali celebrations turned costly for nearly 97 persons in Hyderabad who sustained eye and burn injuries while bursting fire crackers on Monday.

The outpatient facilities at Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital was literally teeming with patients, majority consisting of children, who received eye injuries during Diwali celebrations. The hospital on Tuesday received nearly 42 patients out of which 22 were treated in the outpatient wing.

A special team of senior ophthalmologists, which was set-up exclusively to treat patients with Diwali related eye injuries at SD Eye Hospital, conducted four emergency surgeries. The hospital officials said that due to serious nature of eye injuries, 19 persons were admitted in the inpatient block and the condition of four persons who underwent surgeries was being closely monitored.

Meanwhile, in a gesture aimed at providing some relief to injured patients who are recovering at SD Eye Hospital, MLC, K Kavitha donated medicines and food worth Rs 50,000. On the occasion, the Superintendent, Dr Rajalingam thanked the gesture.

At LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI), a total of 37 persons with eye injuries were provided treatment. On Monday, the eye institute received 26 patients and on Tuesday, 11 patients were treated. The surgeons performed emergency eye surgeries on nine patients.

At Osmania General Hospital (OGH), 18 individuals received treatment for burn injuries of various degrees. While one patient received 95 per cent burn injuries, others were treated for minor burn injuries, mostly to their hands in the outpatient department.

“We have treated 17 patients with flame injuries in our outpatient department while one patient, who received 95 per cent burn injuries, was admitted to the hospital and his condition is a bit serious,” Superintendent, OGH, Dr G Nagender said.