Blood donation camps held across Telangana marking 75th year of Indian independence

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:03 PM, Wed - 17 August 22

Hyderabad: The ruling TRS organised blood donation camps across the State on Wednesday marking the celebrations of 75 years of India’s Independence by the State government.

TRS secretary general and Parliamentary party leader K Keshava Rao launched the blood donation camp at at the party State headquarters in Telangana Bhavan here. MLC K Kavitha who took part in the camp, had donated blood along with other TRS leaders and volunteers.

Speaking on the occasion, Kavitha said poverty was a major issue in India and hoped that the country overcomes all hurdles to emerge as a world leader. She emphasised the need to root out unemployment and religious hatred from the country, to ensure progress and development of its people.

Health Minister T Harish Rao, who attended the blood donation camp at Siddipet, said about 10,000 units of blood was collected from various parts of the State on Wednesday alone. The Health department made elaborate arrangements at all the teaching hospitals as well as health centres, to enable maximum participation of people.