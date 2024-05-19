BNI Galaxy wins ‘Best Chapter Award’

The four-year-old BNI Galaxy Chapter boasts fifty thriving and enterprising business owners and professionals from various trades and professions actively engaging in business transactions.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 May 2024, 11:15 PM

Hyderabad: BNI Galaxy received the coveted ‘Best Chapter Award’ for its consistent and outstanding performance across multiple parameters including referrals, thank you notes, inductions, among others. The award was formally unveiled by Tollywood actor Kranthi Balivada.

They exchanged a whopping 15,000 referrals among themselves, besides collaborating and growing their businesses through mutual support and networking initiatives.

The award for being the top chapter in the region is a humongous accomplishment and inspires us to strive for even greater achievements, said Dr G Satish Kumar, president, BNI Galaxy.

This Award reiterates its unparalleled commitment to excellence and serves as a testament to the hard work of its members, said Sanjana Shah, executive director, BNI Hyderabad.