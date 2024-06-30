Harish Rao criticizes Congress govt for unfulfilled assurances to unemployed youth

Stating that the Congress party showered fake love on the government job aspirants and used them for its electoral gains in the Assembly elections by giving them assurances, Harish Rao said now after coming into government the grand old party has deceived them.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 30 June 2024, 01:56 PM

Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: Former Health Minister and BRS MLA T Harish Rao on Sunday lambasted the Congress government over failing to honor its assurances given to the unemployed youth in the State.

Harish Rao on Sunday visited the Gandhi Hospital to check on the health of Motilal Naik, a group job aspirant and OU student, who has been on hunger strike since the last seven days demanding the Congress government to honor its election assurances including enhancement of Group – II and III vacancies and 1:100 selection for Group – I Main.

Harish Rao said though efforts were made to persuade Naik to call off his hunger strike, he was determined to continue it until the State government resolves demands of the unemployed youth.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy gave assurance to fill up 2 lakh jobs in one year after Congress party forms government in the State, Harish Rao said, adding that now seven months have gone by and job calendar has not been released by the Congress government.

Revanth Reddy and other Congress leaders got positions but unemployed youth did not get jobs, he said and sought to know why Chief Minister and other Ministers voices fell silent after giving assurances to the government job aspirants.

“Why is Rahul Gandhi not responding when the unemployed youth have been on hunger strike and hitting the streets on their demands,” he questioned.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramaka had earlier sought a 1:100 ratio for selection of candidates for Group – I Main exam on the Assembly floor, he said and asked Bhatti why it is not being followed now.

Harish Rao reminded the Congress government that due to demand from the unemployed youth 1:100 was considered for Group – I Main exam in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh state.

“Even in the newly formed Andhra Pradesh state 1:100 has been considered for Group-I despite giving the notification due to demand from the aspirants. When it is possible in the erstwhile and new Andhra Pradesh state, why is it not possible in Telangana state,” he questioned Revanth Reddy.

The BRS party demanded the Congress government issue a job calendar with lakh jobs. He also demanded the government to consider candidates’ selection for Group – I Main exam in 1:100 ratio besides increasing 2,000 and 3,000 posts in Group – II and III respectively.

Harish Rao also wanted the Congress party to honor its election promise to revoke GO 46 besides notifying mega DSC notification with 25,000 teacher vacancies. He wanted the government to provide unemployment assistance of Rs.4,000 to unemployed youth.

Extending support to the government job aspirants, Harish Rao said the BRS party would bring in pressure on the government in the next assembly session and fight till demands of the unemployed youth were met.