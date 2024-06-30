Revanth Reddy pays tributes to D Srinivas

The Chief Minister said that the former PCC president was instrumental in getting the Congress to power in 2004 and 2009 Assembly elections.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 June 2024, 01:10 PM

Nizambad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy paid his last respects to former PCC president and senior Congress leader D Srinivas, who passed away on Saturday.

The Chief Minister said that the former PCC president was instrumental in getting the Congress to power in 2004 and 2009 Assembly elections. Srinivas began his political career as a student leader and carved a niche for himself by ascending to the top level in the Congress, he said.

Though Srinivas was away from the Congress party for a while, Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi used to greet the senior leader warmly in the Parliament, he said.

“He never longed for any positions. As per wish to drape the Congress flag over him after his demise, senior leaders paid homage to the departed leader,” Revanth Reddy said.

“Congress will stand by the DS family. His demise is an irreparable loss to the Congress. We will discuss with his family members and on what needs to be done in his memory,” he added. The Chief Minister flew back to Hyderabad from Nizamabad from helicopter.