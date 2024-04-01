boAt introduces India’s first headphones with head-tracking 3D audio

boAt unveils 'Nirvana Eutopia' headphones, designed in India, featuring spatial audio technology, 3D accelerometers, and gyroscopes, priced at Rs 3,999 in black and white colors.

By IANS Updated On - 1 April 2024, 03:24 PM

New Delhi: Homegrown audio and wearable company boAt on Monday launched India’s first headphones with head-tracking 3D audio and spatial sound features.

By harnessing spatial audio technology and integrating state-of-the-art 3D accelerometers and gyroscopes, boAt unveiled ‘designed in India’ ‘Nirvana Eutopia’ headphones for Rs 3,999 in black and white colours.

“As you move your head, the audio dynamically adapts, preserving the direction and alignment of the sound origins, creating the sensation of being fully immersed within the depicted scene,” said the company.

boAt is offering calibrated 40mm dynamic drivers for an immersive 3D spatial sound.

The device offers 20-hour battery life (15 hours in head-tracked spatial mode), offering hours of uninterrupted bliss.

“With ASAP Charge and the Type-C port, just a quick 10-minute charge provides 90 minutes of uninterrupted enjoyment, whether you’re at home, commuting, or embarking on a lengthy journey,” the company added.

The boAt ‘Nirvana Eutopia’ is designed around the Bluetooth v5.2 technology, offering seamless audio experiences, faster pairing times, and more dependable connections.