Boath segment undergoes unprecedented transformation in road infra: MLA Bapu Rao

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 06:39 PM, Fri - 27 January 23

Boath MLA Rathod Bapu Rao

Adilabad: Boath MLA Rathod Bapu Rao asserted that he worked hard for improvement of road connectivity of the segment reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST), which was deprived of the basic amenity for quite a long time.

In an interview with Santosh Padala, the teacher-turned legislator explained how he developed the constituency in many aspects during his a little over four-year long stint in the office.

Excerpts:

Successive governments ignored Boath Assembly Constituency for 75 years. However, it is witnessing a remarkable growth in many fronts for the past few years, following the creation of Telangana state.

Telangana Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao gives paramount importance to address major challenges of the constituency. Two new mandals such as Sirikonda and Bheempur mandals were carved out to ease administration in addition to existing seven mandals.

Special focus on improving road connectivity

The segment, in particular, is seeing a striking change in road connectivity. For instance, a new road is being laid through a rocky terrain from Raghunathpur village in Boath mandal to Adelli village in Sarangapur mandal of Nirmal district spending Rs 13.50 crore. The facility has been a long pending dream of people of Boath and Sarangpur mandals as it can reduce the travelling distance drastically.

Realizing long pending demands of remote villages

Similarly, a road is being formed between Boath mandal centre to interior Niginikantegaon village spending Rs 19 crore, realising a long pending dream of locals. A road facility was created between Zamdapur and Karanji connecting Boath segment with Kinwat of Maharashtra estimated cost of Rs 33 crore.

A bridge is being erected across a stream near remote Gubidi village in Boath mandal, costing Rs 13.75 crore. Funds Rs 6 crore was granted to lay a 10 kilo-meter long road from Karanji to Gubidi village, cheering the residents.

Isolated villages see new dawn

Isolated Sirikonda mandal centre, Sirichlelma village in Echoda mandal, Dedra, Mankapur, Girijayi villages in Bajarhathnoor mandal and many remote habitations in Talamadugu mandal, known for tacky connectivity and transportation facility, will soon easily be able to reach their surrounding villages and towns with roads and bridges being created. Internal roads of Echoda mandal centre are being formed spending Rs 2.14 crore.

Agriculture fields set to get irrigation facility

Meanwhile, irrigation facilities of the segment are being improved like never before. A balancing reservoir is going to be constructed across Kadem river at Kupti village in Neradigonda mandal at an estimated cost of Rs 1,300 crore. The storage capacity of the facility is 5.5 tmcs.

A sum of 3 tmc out of the total water will be lifted for irrigating farms of this region. It will be a boon for the peasants of Boath which lacks sufficient irrigation facilities.

Boath tops Telangana in implementing Dalit Basthi

Boath Assembly constituency stood in top position among 119 segments of Telangana in implementing Dalit Basti scheme. A total of 3,000 acres of land was given to Dalit families of the constituency.

Likewise, 100 units of Talangana Dalit Bandhu were grounded. Beneficiaries are achieving financial empowerment by utilizing the initiative. A sum of 1,000 double-bed-room houses have already been built out of the total 1,400 homes allotted to the segment.

Confident of winning in coming polls

I have always been staying accessible to the public round the clock. I am trying to be among the people and to jell with them. I am instilling confidence among the citizens who were upset with the administration. I feel my efforts would help in registering victory from the segment for the third time in a row if the party gives a ticket in the impending elections to Telangana Legislative Assembly.

BRS can do well in national politics

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), transformed into a national party, Bharath Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will be able to perform well in the coming polls. The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao could easily become Prime Minister of India with the help of many innovative schemes such as Dalit Bandhu, Raithu Bandhu, KCR Kits, Mission Bhageeratha, Raithu Bandhu, etc.,