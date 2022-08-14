Remember sacrifices of freedom fighters: MLA Rathod Bapu Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:16 PM, Sun - 14 August 22

MLA Rathod Bapu Rao addresses a gathering during diamond jubilee celebrations of Indian Independence in Boath town on Sunday.

Adilabad: Boath MLA Rathod Bapu Rao requested the public to remember sacrifices made by the freedom fighters for the cause of independence to India. He was speaking at diamond jubilee celebrations of Indian Independence in Boath town on Sunday. The event was organised by the Information and Public Relations department in collaboration with the Cultural department.

Addressing the gathering, Bapu Rao remembered that many freedom fighters laid down their lives and had languished in jails for achieving independence to the country. He urged the citizens to make the celebrations a grand success by becoming partners of the event which was being conducted by drawing inspiration from the supreme sacrifices.

The legislator further said that the State government was implementing a slew of schemes for the welfare of Scheduled Tribes, Communities, backward classes and minorities. He cited the creation of 970 residential schools for providing quality education and food to students belonging to these sections, which were deprived of the facility for quite a long time.

Earlier, cultural programmes were presented by artistes of the Telangana cultural department, enthralling audiences.

District Public Relations Officer Bheem Kumar, Boath Revenue Divisional Officer Ramesh Rathod, ZPTC Sandhya Rani, Tahsildar Ateequddin and many others were present.