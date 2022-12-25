Bobby Deol comes on board for ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’, set to play the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:29 PM, Sun - 25 December 22

Hyderabad: ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ is one of the most-awaited, prestigious projects in Indian cinema, starring Pawan Kalyan and Nidhhi Agerwal in the lead roles. Directed by visionary filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi and presented by AM Rathnam on a massive scale under Mega Surya Production, there’s immense hype surrounding the pan-Indian film that will release in five languages – Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

From ‘Jeans’ to ‘Premikula Roju’ to ‘Bharatheeyudu’, AM Rathnam comes with great experience in producing lavish films that cross barriers and he’s leaving no stone unturned to back a potential masterpiece now too. Well, his much-anticipated project has yet another impressive addition.

Yes, you heard it right! Popular Hindi film actor Bobby Deol has officially joined the team of the historic action film today. He is cast as the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in the project and commenced his portions in Hyderabad.

A massive ‘darbar’ set, intricately designed by Thota Tharani, dating back to the 17th century, has been erected for the schedule. The veteran production designer is pulling all the stops to recreate the Mughal era while bringing filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi’s spectacular vision to life.

Crucial scenes in the darbar, featuring Pawan Kalyan and Bobby Deol, will be filmed on the set. In a special video released by the makers, the team of ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ is seen offering a grand welcome to the actor, who’s seen sporting stylish stubble.

The makers of ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ have recently wrapped an extensive schedule spanning 40 days in Ramoji Film City where crucial action sequences with over 900 crew members were filmed. A special pre-schedule workshop was held prior to the shoot with the primary cast and crew in attendance.

The team is paying heed to the little details of the grand universe so that viewers relish every bit of the out-of-the-world experience on the big screen. A special glimpse of ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’, launched a few weeks ago, has created the right noise in trade circles and film buffs alike.

With cinematography by VS Gnanashekar and music by MM Keeravaani, the film is produced by Dayakar Rao. Virk, Danish, Bharat Bhatia, Nassar, Raghubabu, Narra sreenu, Suneel, Subbaraju, Nura phatehi, Anasuya, and Poojita Ponnada essay important roles. More details about the film will be out shortly.