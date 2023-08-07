Body of Adilabad RIMS student traced

Adilabad: The body of a medical student, who drowned on Sunday in a stream at Kantha village in Jainath mandal, was traced on Monday.

Jainath Sub-Inspector Purhsottam said the body of Bhukya Praveen (27), a first year post-graduation student at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad, was retrieved from the stream by expert divers. Praveen was a native of Rajanna-Sircilla district.

He drowned in the stream when he tried to bring out his mobile phone, which fell in the waterbody. He along with his classmates was picnicking at a spot at the time of the incident.

Praveen’s classmates Karthik and Raju also fell in the stream, but managed to swim ashore. However, Praveen did not know swimming was washed away. His body was not traced till Sunday night. It was found in the riverbed around 500 metres away from the spot of the accident. It was shifted to RIMS for postmortem.

