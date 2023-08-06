Adilabad RIMS student drowns in stream

Bukhya Rathod Praveen of Rajanna Sircilla district had gone for a dip in the stream after taking darshan at a temple named Kotilingala

Adilabad: A first year post-graduation student of the Rajiv Gandhi Medical Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad drowned in a stream at Kampta village in Jainath mandal on Sunday.

Jainath Sub-Inspector Purshottam said that Bukhya Rathod Praveen of Rajanna Sircilla district had gone for a dip in the stream after taking darshan at a temple named Kotilingala near the village. He was reportedly taking photos at the time of the accident.

Praveen was accompanied by some of his classmates who were picnicking on the banks of the stream. One of the classmates who ventured to rescue Praveen survived but sustained minor injuries. He was shifted to RIMS. His medical condition is stable.

