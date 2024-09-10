Body of police constable from Kothagudem found in AP

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 September 2024, 04:47 PM

File photo of constable Ramana Reddy.

Kothagudem: The body of a police constable who allegedly jumped into river Godavari at Bhadrachalam in the district in a suicide bid last Friday was found in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

The constable, Ramana Reddy, was working in the district police clues team. The locals, who found the body washed ashore at Nellipaka of Alluri Sitarama Raju district, informed the local police and the body was shifted to Bhadrachalam Area Hospital for autopsy. It might be noted that soon after learning about the incident the town traffic SI Madhu Prasad along with expert swimmers launched search operations in the river but could not trace him out as the flood flow in the river was intense. In a selfie video he shot on his mobile phone, Ramana Reddy stated that he was under severe pressure following recent developments in his life and was unable to handle the pressure anymore. He said he suffered an injury in a car accident and was unable to sleep for the last 15 days.

He said he was blessed with a good wife but she was suffering from many ailments. A house his father-in-law built recently was damaged due to floods, he said while asking for forgiveness from his wife, children and family members. It was the second incident in recent times wherein a policeman ended life by suicide in the district. Aswaraopet SI Sriramula Srinivas died on July 7 after battling for life for a week following his suicide attempt by consuming pesticide on June 30. He resorted to the extreme step in view of alleged harassment by the local CI.