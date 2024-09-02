| Body Of Unidentified Man Found In An Open Well In Siddipet

Body of unidentified man found in an open well in Siddipet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 September 2024, 12:45 PM

Representational Image

Siddipet: An unidentified man was found dead in an open agriculture well at Yelugupally village in Siddipet urban mandal on Monday. The locals, who noticed the body, informed the three-town police.

The police retrieved the body from the well and shifted it government hospital in Siddipet for postmortem.

The police searched for the missing people’s data to identify the man. Since the body was decomposed, the police suspect that he would have fallen into the well a week ago. However, they could not conclude whether it was a suicide, murder, or an accident.