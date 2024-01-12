Boeing 777-9 to make India debut at Wings India 2024 in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 January 2024, 05:42 PM

Hyderabad: Boeing’s new wide body 777-9 jet, is set to make its Indian debut at Wings India 2024, scheduled to be held in Hyderabad from January 18-21.

The newest member of Boeing‘s market-leading wide body aircraft, the 777-9 will be on display for visitors on January 18 and 19. Based on the most successful twin-aisle airplane ever, the 777, and with advanced technologies from the 787 Dreamliner family, the 777-9 will be the world’s largest and most efficient twin-engine jet.

“We welcome the opportunity tointroduce the state-of-the-art 777-9 to India and look forward to its induction in our customers’ fleets over the coming years. The 777-9 will become the flagship of many airlines around the world,” said Ryan Weir, Boeing vice president, Commercial Sales and Marketing for India.

At Wings India 2024, Boeing will underscore its commitment to fostering an Aatmanirbhar aerospace ecosystem in India with an exhibit showcasing cutting-edge technologies, services, top-tier sustenance, and training capabilities. Boeing will engage with customers and industry partners on the growth trajectory of India’s aviation sector strengthened by local manufacturing, alliances, and engineering and research expertise.

“Our dedication to bolstering India’s civil aviation growth remains unwavering, providing efficient aircraft, top-notch services, and innovative solutions in line with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision,” said Salil Gupte, president, Boeing India.

Air India will receive 10 777-9s, as part of the carrier’s substantial order placed in 2023, aimed at bolstering its fleet strategy and meeting the growing demand for international air travel in the rapidly expanding South Asian market.

Among its investments aimed at bolstering the growth of India’s civil aviation industry, Boeing has partnered with GMR Aero Technic to establish a Boeing Converted Freighter line in Hyderabad and established a Global Support Center in Gurgaon. Additionally, Boeing has committed a $100 million investment in infrastructure and pilot training programs to support India’s growing demand for pilots in the coming two decades.