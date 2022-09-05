| Boeing Partners With T Hub And Others For Its Build Programme

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:07 PM, Mon - 5 September 22

Boeing has partnered with T-Hub and six other incubators- IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Gandhinagar, IIT Madras, IISC Bangalore, and KIIT Bhubaneshwar

Hyderabad: Aerospace company Boeing India is inviting applications from university students and early stage startups across the country for its Boeing University Innovation Leadership Development (BUILD) programme for 2022.

Boeing has partnered with T-Hub and six other incubators- IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Gandhinagar, IIT Madras, IISC Bangalore, and KIIT Bhubaneshwar. Ideas are invited in mobility, space, connectivity, Industry 4.0 technology, enterprise digital solutions, sustainability, and data analytics/AI. “With BUILD, the student-to-start-up community can benefit from our experience and our partner networks for developing ideas for India and for the world,” said Salil Gupte, President, Boeing India.

The shortlisted teams will compete at a regional level and the finalists will pitch their ideas to subject-matter experts on Boeing Innovation Day to be held in February next year. Boeing mentors and industry experts will work with the finalists to refine and suggest ways to convert ideas into viable business offerings.

Interested students and entrepreneurs can apply to the BUILD programme at www.boeing.co.in/build before October 31. One winning team each from the seven incubators will receive a cash prize worth Rs 10 lakh, a release said.