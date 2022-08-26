T-Hub, Hexagon to build Geospatial Experience Centre

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:02 PM, Fri - 26 August 22

Hyderabad: Startup ecosystem enabler T-Hub announced partnership with geospatial technology corporation Hexagon to build a Geospatial Experience Centre at T-Hub. Both organisations will provide technology expertise to startups.

This partnership will help Hexagon to leverage T-Hub’s innovation expertise and ecosystem of startups, corporates, and investors to accelerate its innovation agendas. Hexagon will provide access to technology expertise (both hardware and software), co-creation and co-innovation of products, support in building pilots and Proofs-of-Concept and mentorship. It will build a sandbox environment to help startups in building solutions.

Besides this, the Geospatial Experience Centre will be used to identify innovative ideas while also boosting technological capabilities for startups. “The Geospatial Experience Centre will help create solutions to add value for startups and our partner,” said M Srinivas Rao, CEO of T-Hub.

“To expand our innovation beyond our employee base, we have decided to collaborate with T-HUB and open a Geospatial Experience Centre that will be open to relevant startups. They will be able to build on top of our platforms and solutions and scale while solving real world problems,” said Navaneet Mishra, SVP and GM of Hexagon Capability Center India, the largest research and development hub of Hexagon globally.

Further, the new centre will provide access to Hexagon’s geospatial technology for external research developments through academic and research partners. The collaboration is also aimed at creating solutions for the Indian and global markets, a release said.