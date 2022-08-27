This year, devotees can pray to Khairatabad Ganesh digitally

Hyderabad: This year, devotees will get an opportunity to worship the tallest Ganesh idol in the city at Khairatabad through online puja services during the nine-day Ganesh Chaturthi Utsav and receive prasadam at their doorstep.

Deva Seva, a T-Hub incubated startup, has now collaborated with Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee and is providing online puja services. The startup is a unique platform that offers sacred sevas performed by eminent purohits across the country.

“As many devotees cannot visit the temples and perform pujas in this fast-paced world today, they can use Deva Seva as a platform to fulfill their religious obligations,” says Sandeep Sharma, Co-founder of Devaseva.

“We are happy to team up with Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee. Now, devotees from any part of the world can take part in this grand Ganesh Chaturthi Utsav. We ensure that all the rituals and Sevas that the Purohits perform are in line with the Vedic injunctions,” he further adds.

Around one lakh devotees are said to have availed of the services through Deva Seva in less than a year. The startup is now planning to collaborate with many other religious organisations across the country and bring in a digital revolution in the religious sector soon.

Khairatabad Ganesh is one of the most historic and celebrated Ganesh pandals in the city. For decades, the committee has been setting up a pandal and installing a massive idol of Lord Ganesh.

Lakhs and lakhs of devotees visit the Pandal every year. On the tenth day, the idol is taken out on a procession and immersed in the nearby Hussain Sagar Lake.

This year, the Committee has decided to go eco-friendly by making the world’s tallest Panchamukhi Ganesh idol with organic clay and colors.

