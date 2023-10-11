Bollywood actor falls prey to KYC scam, loses Rs. 1.5 lakh

According to reports, the actor fell prey to the cyber crime after he received a text message on Sunday. A case in this regard was registered on Monday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:34 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

Aftab Shivdasani

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani became a victim of a Know Your Customer (KYC ) fraud in which he reportedly lost Rs. 1.5 lakh.

In the message which he received, it is said that he was instructed to update his KYC details linked to a private bank. As he followed the instructions given, he received a message which said Rs. 1,49,999 were debited from his account.

Earlier, Jakie Shroff ‘s wife, Ayesha Shroff had also become a victim of cyber fraud in which she was duped of Rs. 58 lakh. In another such incident, actor Annu Kapoor was also duped of Rs. 4 lakh.