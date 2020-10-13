Cyberabad Cybercrime busts Paytm fraud, five held

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said Nanku asked the victims to add a nominal amount to their Paytm accounts using their credit and debit cards.

By | City Bureau | Published: 4:52 pm 4:53 pm

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Cybercrime police arrested a five-member gang from Jharkhand on charges of cheating people on the pretext of updating Know Your Customer details of their Paytm accounts. Police recovered Rs 4.30 lakh from them.

The arrested persons were Nanku Mandal, Rajesh Mandal, Shiva Shakthi Kumar, Gaurav Arun and Dilkush Kumar Singh. According to the police, Nanku, the kingpin of the racket, along with Rajesh, contacted people asking them to download remote access applications like Team Viewer and Quick Support to update their KYC details.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said Nanku asked the victims to add a nominal amount to their Paytm accounts using their credit and debit cards. During such transactions by victims, using remote access, Nanku noted down their Paytm login credentials smooth-talked them into giving him their One Time Passwords as well.

They then loaded funds from the victims’ accounts into their e-wallets. Shiva Shakti Kumar and Gaurav Arun provided them electricity bills on a commission basis. Nanku and Rajesh cleared the electricity bills from the money they had stolen and took cash from Shiva Shakti Kumar.

Based on a complaint from a woman in Miyapur who was recently cheated by the gang, the Cybercrime police booked a case and subsequently nabbed the five persons, who were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .