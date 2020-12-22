Bolo Hau ready to make Hyderabadis swoon

The film touted as a love story with Hyderabadi Tadka will hit theatres January 15

With theatres re-opening, Bolo Hau is slated to hit the big screens just after Sankranti in January 2021, making it the first Hindi release of 2021. The trailer of the film was released digitally on Tuesday.

A frothy love story set in Hyderabad, Bolo Hau will see editor-turned-actor Jahnavi Dhanrajgir making her on-screen debut. Jahnavi has been an assistant editor on Bollywood films like Gunday and Kick and worked as an assistant director on Sultan prior to her acting debut. Ankit Rathi seen in 3 Storeys, Singham 2, and Fukrey, plays the male lead in Bolo Hau.

Speaking about Bolo Hau, director Tarun Dhanrajgir said, “The trailer is receiving a good response and I’m looking forward to the release of the film next month. If you come to look at it, Bolo Hau is becoming ‘a first’ in many ways – it’s my daughter Jahnavi’s debut. It is also the first film for my banner, Dhanrajgir Productions and the first Hindi release of 2021. I hope this film encourages our movie business to open up gradually and go back to its original glory.”

