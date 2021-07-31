Bonalu celebrations: Hyderabad traffic police issues traffic advisory

Traffic restrictions will be imposed from 3 pm to 9 pm and vehicles from Iqbal Minar towards Kattamaisamma temple will not be allowed on Telugu Thalli flyover

By | Published: 6:20 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police issued an advisory in connection with Bonalu festival celebrations at Katta Maisamma temple Lower Tank Bund for Monday.

Traffic restrictions will be imposed from 3 pm to 9 pm and vehicles from Iqbal Minar towards Kattamaisamma temple will not be allowed on Telugu Thalli flyover and will be diverted towards Junction. Motorists will not be allowed towards Katta Maisamma temple on Lower Tank Bund road from Kavadiguda (via) DBR Mills and diverted at the MRO Office towards Ashok Nagar (via) Vaartha lane and Indira Park.

Traffic from Ambedkar Statue to Indira Park (via) Domalguda will be diverted at Indira Park Junction towards Ashok Nagar cross roads while vehicles from RTC ‘X’ roads towards Kattamaisamma temple intending to go towards Lower Tankbund road will be diverted at Reliance Apartment (Ramya Hotel) towards Liberty (via) Street No.5, Domalguda.

The traffic police urged citizens to take note of the above programme and plan their movements accordingly and cooperate.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .