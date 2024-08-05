Bonalu: Hyderabad She teams arrests 305 accused, including 16 minors, in sexual harassment cases

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 August 2024, 03:36 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad She teams during Bonalu festival in the city caught 305 persons including 16 minors for sexually harassing women.

While 173 people were let off with a warning, the police produced the remaining individuals before the court, out of which 5 were sentenced to three day jail term and a fine of Rs 1,050 was imposed.

Apart from Bonalu festival, in July, the She teams received another 115 complaints pertaining to crimes against women and children.

She teams facilitated registration of FIR in 19 cases and in four cases POSCO Act was invoked.

In 22 cases the police warned and counseled the offenders.

While in a particular case, a cab driver who misbehaved with a woman passenger was caught and produced before the court, where he was sentenced to a six day jail term and a fine of Rs. 1050. was imposed.