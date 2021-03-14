Bonelli’s eagle spotted in Amrabad Tiger Reserve

The rare raptor documented in both Telugu States for the first time

Hyderabad: In what can be reflective of afforestation and conservation efforts happening in the State, the forest department officials have for the first time recorded a Bonelli’s eagle, a rare bird of prey, in the ledges of Amrabad Tiger Reserve (ATR).

The raptor is also referred as crestless hawk-eagle. “This is the first documentation of Bonelli’s Eagle from the two Telugu States. We have also identified the nesting spot,” says Kista Goud, DFO, Achampet.

The Bonelli’s eagle, found in hilly or mountainous habitats with rocky walls and wooded land, feeds on medium-sized birds like turkey, chicken, quail and other fowls, and on mammals like the hare. It also takes reptiles, frogs, insects and occasionally carrion also. Its breeding season is from November to September in India. The nest is built with sticks and twigs on a remote cliff ledge. Both members of the pair dwell around the eyrie, the large nest of an eagle built high in a tree or on a cliff, for up to two or three months before breeding.

“There are two parent birds and two chicks. The chicks are almost in a flying mode now. In one or two days, they will start flying,” says Goud attributing the sighting of Bonelli’s eagle to the presence of a protected habitat with a good prey base.

Favourable factors

“The Nallamalla Forest area has a lot of grey francolins (quails). These cannot be domesticated. They will increase in number because they are in a protected area. Water is also available. Since the prey is there, the eagle is coming back,” he says, adding that species like the crested serpent eagle and other raptors are also found in the region. “Bonelli’s is a rare one. This is also increasing.”

“We are documenting Bonelli’s eagle for the first time in Telangana. We have a collection of pictures that shows the birds with chicks and also kills. We have seen it with a kill of a yellow-footed pigeon, which is also a rarity,” said Munna Mandalapu, a wildlife photographer who clicked Bonelli’s eagle at ATR.

Exploring deep forests

“We are exploring the interiors of Nallamalla forest range and the ATR, along the Krishna river, which runs about 200 km from Nagarjuna Sagar to Somasilla. We are identifying the endangered species. We recently have found vultures inside Khollapur area. Previously, they were known to be present in Mannanuru. We are looking for nesting of other birds as well. Nesting indicates a higher chance of the bird population increasing,” he says.

Two IFS officials- Rohit and Rajashekar, Forest Divisional Officers of Amrabad and Achampet respectively, are involved in the forest exploration to improve the ecosystem.

“There are cliffs with a 100-200 metre elevation. Various birds nest along the cliff. We are trying to create perennial water bodies. We are also creating solar borewells also so that water is available all year. We want to ensure that there is no disturbance inside the forest areas and in the tiger reserve. We are planning to relocate some villages. The lands will be converted into grasslands, which will support the herbivore population, which in turn will support the carnivore population,” he says.

