Book on Mahabubabad released

The book delves into the historical, cultural, literary, linguistic, and architectural facets of Mahabubabad district. It showcases the distinctive characteristics of the region and sheds light on its significant contributions to the State of Telangana.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:47 PM, Sun - 2 July 23

Mahabubabad: MLC Thakkallapalli Ravinder Rao released a book consisting of 56 essays dedicated to the essence of the Mahabubabad district at a programme here on Sunday.

While Dr J Chennaiah, general secretary of Telangana Saraswata Parishad, presided over the event, District Collector K Shashanka, DEO P Rama Rao, cooperative officer Sd Khurshid, and others were present.

Compiled by a team of experts and writers, the book is a useful resource for those wanting to explore Mahabubabad district, Collector Shashanka said.

The book is part of a series of district books published by the Telangana Saraswata Parishad, which has published 12 such books so far. Dr V Gurunadha Rao, a teacher from ZPHS Khambalapalli, and others were felicitated during the programme.