Brace for chilly weather in Hyderabad

Afternoons may retain a slight warmth with cooler night times

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 07:00 AM, Wed - 22 November 23

Misty skies enveloped the city in the early hours of Tuesday as temperatures continue to dip. — Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: As winter sets its initial grip on the city, Hyderabad wakes up to misty mornings and a noticeable dip in temperatures. The cooler weather has prompted morning walkers to dust off their sweaters while experiencing a refreshing chill in the air. Tuesday morning was veiled in a cloak of clouds, setting the stage for the shift in weather patterns.

According to the forecasts, Dr. A. Sravani, scientist, India Meteorological Department (IMD), said the city is in for a significant temperature shift. Although the afternoons may retain a slight warmth, Hyderabadis can rejoice in the relief brought by decreased night temperatures. She forecasts that while Wednesday”s maximum temperatures will linger around the normal range, a noticeable drop is anticipated starting Friday.

“People can expect a gradual decline in maximum temperatures within the next few days, accompanied by persistent morning mist and a further decrease in night temperatures,” Dr. Sravani said. The forecast also hint at the likelihood of rains due to an approaching western disturbance. “Rainfall is on the horizon for the city, although it”s expected to be mostly isolated,” she added.

As per the release from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the special distribution indicates that several districts in the State are expected to experience below-normal rainfall during November. Meanwhile, according to the Weather and Climatology Report from TSDPS, the State experiences a mild winter spanning from November to January.

During the synoptic analysis, when a western disturbance traverses northwest-central India, the state encounters cold winter conditions. These conditions manifest in the form of minimal temperatures particularly observed in the northern and eastern districts of Telangana.

The report notes that the lowest minimum temperatures are predominantly observed in the north and northeast districts, while the southern and southeastern districts tend to be relatively warmer during this season.

Specifically, the report highlights that temperatures drop to below 11 degrees Celsius in various areas, such as Patancheruvu, Ramachandrapuram, Serilingampally, Rajendranagar, Uppal, Malkajgiri, Kapra, whereas the central part of the GHMC area records temperatures above 11 degrees Celsius.