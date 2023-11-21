This Hyderabadi restaurant gets rated as India’s third best!

| This Hyderabadi Restaurant Gets Rated As Indias Third Best

While seven restaurants from across the world received the top score of 99.5 on La Liste's 'Top 1000 Restaurants in the World', several restaurants from India, including Hyderabad have also found place on the list.

Adaa at Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: France-based restaurant guide and ranking company La Liste has recently announced its 2024 list of the ‘Top 1000 Restaurants in the World’.

The ranking given by La Liste is quite unique as it assigns scores rather than single positions on the list. While seven restaurants from across the world have received the top score of 99.5 this year, several restaurants from India were also featured on the list.

Among them were restaurants from Hyderabad, New Delhli, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

While New Delhi’s Indian Accent, with a score of 95, was the top rated Indian restaurant on La Liste’s ‘Top 1000 Restaurants in the World’ list, Bengaluru’s Karavali with a score of 86 and Hyderabad’s Adaa at Falaknuma Palace with a score of 84 were rated as the second and third top-rated Indian restaurants on the list.

Here are the 10 top-rated Indian restaurants according to La Liste:

Indian Accent, New Delhi – Score 95

Karavali, Bengaluru – Score 86

Adaa at Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad – Score 84

Yautcha, Mumbai – Score 84

Dum Pukht, New Delhi – Score 84

Jamavar – Leela Palace, Bengaluru – Score 83

Le Cirque Signature – The Leela Palace, Bengaluru – Score 82.5

Megu, Leela Palace, New Delhi – Score 82

Bukhara, ITC Maurya, New Delhi – Score 79

Ziya, Mumbai – Score 78.5

The seven establishment that have received the top score of 99.5 are: Le Bernardin, USA; Guy Savoy, France; L’Enclume, England; La Vague d’Or, France; Schwarzwaldstube, Germany; Sushi Saito, Japan and Lung King Heen, Hong Kong.