Brace yourself for the third edition of ‘Big Fat Hyderabadi Food Walk’

The event is scheduled to take place on May 26. It will start at 6:30 pm and continue till 10 pm.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:23 PM, Wed - 24 May 23

Hyderabad: There are several food places at every nook and corner of the city and each place has its own history. With the third edition of the ‘Big Fat Hyderabadi Food Walk’, The Deccan Archive is back to talk about those stories as you go around the Nampally and Mallepally stretch, the old neighbourhoods, and food joints.

The event is scheduled to take place on May 26. It will start at 6:30 pm and continue till 10 pm.

“We will meet at 6.30 pm, and walk for around 3 hours. We will be walking slowly, and stopping frequently, so it will not be very tiring. We will be eating a little bit in many places – so the total amount of food will be equivalent to a meal. So definitely bring an appetite (sic),” the website of The Deccan Archive says.

As there would be a lot of walking, it is recommended to carry yourself in comfortable walking shoes. It is also advised to get an umbrella owing to the unpredictable weather conditions.

“We will be walking in places frequented by locals – so it will be crowded and noisy. Be prepared mentally for that. We will keep away from the crowd wherever possible. Part of the walk is also the stories about the places we are walking in – so do read up and bring questions to ask and anecdotes to share! (sic),” the website further read.

For the ticket price and other details, one can check the website https://www.thedeccanarchive.com/event-details/the-big-fat-hyderabadi-food-walk-3