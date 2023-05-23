HCG to celebrate World Bicycle Day on June 3

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:52 PM, Tue - 23 May 23

Hyderabad: The city is gearing up for a massive Cyclothon event with more than 1000 cyclists coming together on the occasion of World Bicycle Day. The Hyderabad Cyclists Group (HCG) in association with Women Safety Wing, Telangana Police, and Lead Life Foundation is organising the event on June 3 from 6 am to 10 am at the Sanjeevaiah Children’s Park.

In an event that would be attended by DGP Anjani Kumar and Additional DGP (Women Safety, SHE Teams, and Bharosa) Shikha Goel, the HCG will give away free cycles to the girl students of ZPHS Siripuram free of cost during the event.

“We are planning to give away around 35 bicycles to girl students to create awareness about cycling on the occasion of World Cycling Day,” said Ravinder Nandanoori, founder of HCG.

Cycling enthusiasts and others interested in taking part in the event can register here:

https://play.decathlon.in/event-details/dcc-cyclothon-hcg-world-bicycle-day/7edf9e36-eb1f-11ed-a808-ef9862b82bd1