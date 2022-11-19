Brahmastra’s OTT version shows a clear glimpse of Deepika Padukone

Hyderabad: Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra: Part one’ grabbed a lot of attention and made the audience curious about who will play Shiva’s parents, Dev and Amrita, in the second part.

Deepika Padukone’s role in ‘Brahmastra’ was a hot topic after the movie hit the theatres. The audience could guess from the silhouettes that the actor playing Ranbir’s mom is Deepika, but her face was not shown on the big screen.

When the movie was released on the OTT platform on November 4, the audience found out that the role was played by Deepika Padukone and were confused about how they missed it in theatres. The film’s OTT version gave a clear glimpse of the actor that the theatres did not.

A video of Deepika Padukone has surfaced on social media, where it is clearly visible that she is Amrita, carrying a baby in her lap. The audience says that the scene was altered for the theatres and OTT platforms.

Tanvi Geetha Ravishankar, a digital creator on Instagram posted a video of the scene saying, “I remember watching this scene in the theatre and trying real hard might I add to figure out who’s playing the mother/ Amrita and definitely did not see Deepika there, So I think this scene is definitely added for OTT(sic).”

Netizens had a shocking reaction after they saw the scene of Deepika playing Ranbir’s mother on OTT. One user said, “Today, I watched Brahmastra for the second time. I hadn’t noticed Deepika Padukone before. But this time, it was so evident that she is there in the film! She has to be there in the second part too.”

Another user said, “Here is Deepika Padukone’s glimpse from Brahmastra part one- Shiva(sic).”

