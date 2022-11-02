On Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, first 10 minutes of ‘Brahmastra’ released in Hotstar for free

Published: Updated On - 05:41 PM, Wed - 2 November 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 57th birthday today, and it looks like the ‘Brahmastra’ makers have planned a special present for the fans of the actor.

Ayan Mukharjee, the director of the magnum opus, took to his social media handles and announced that the first 10 minutes of ‘Brahmastra’ will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar for free, ahead of its official digital release on the streaming giant on November 4.

In addition to SRK’s gripping cameo as the Vānarāstra, the first 10 minutes also include a backstory about the astras, Ayan said.

The superstar’s cameo in the beginning of the film is much loved and spoken about with several fans demanding a spin-off of Shah Rukh’s character from the film.

Along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The film is intended to be the first instalment in Ayan’s cinematic universe, Astraverse.

Meanwhile, SRK is gearing up for the release of ‘Pathaan’, which marks his first leading big screen role in almost four years, his last being in 2018’s ‘Zero’. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will be joining him in the lead roles. On the occasion of his birthday, the film’s teaser was unveiled by the makers. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film will hit the big screens on January 25, 2023.