Brahmotsavam: MLC Madhusudhana Chary visits Bhadrakali temple in Warangal

Viswabrahmana community to which Madhusudhana Chary belongs to have sponsored the Seva on Sunday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:28 PM, Sun - 23 April 23

MLC Madhusudhana Chary at Bhadrakali temple on Sunday.

Warangal: BRS senior leader and MLC Sirikonda Madhusudhana Chary along with the Viswabrahmana/ Viswakarma association leaders has visited the Bhadrakali temple and offered prayers as a part of the Brahmotsavam here on Sunday.

As different community associations sponsor the seva programmes at the temple during the celebrations, Viswabrahmana community to which Madhusudhana Chary belongs to have sponsored the Seva on Sunday. While the Ankurarpana began on Saturday, the Dwajarohanam was conducted on Sunday.

The Goddess Bhadrakali was adorned as Parvatharajakumari (Maheshwari) and taken on the Vrishabha Vahanam in the morning, while she was adorned as Mrugavahini and taken on Mruga Vahanam.

State Viswabrahmana State honourary president L Venkatachary, Prof T Gowrishankar, Prof K Vijayababu, Dr Vishnuvardhan Podichetti and others also visited the temple.