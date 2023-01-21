Warangal: Devotees fume at Bhadrakali temple management over parking fee

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:11 PM, Sat - 21 January 23

File Photo of Bhadrakali temple

Warangal: Devotees visiting the famous Bhadrakali temple in the city are expressing anger over the Endowments department’s decision to collect parking fee from vehicles at the temple.

The department had recently called for tenders to allot parking fee collection to private agencies. Since there is no temple management committee nominated by the government, the authorities are taking decisions at their will, it is alleged.

Authorities stopped collecting the fee for vehicle parking and footwear care in December 2020 following strong opposition from devotees against the contractor who allegedly collected exorbitant fees.

They also announced that they would ensure that traders of coconuts, flowers and other paraphernalia used in the vehicle puja were sold at reasonable prices. Though authorities made an attempt in May last year, they dropped the plans due to the opposition.

Now, Endowments authorities have decided to collect parking and footwear fees by giving rights to individuals or agencies through auction on the pretext that the government is losing income.

“The Endowments department’s argument is wrong. The temple’s revenue increased following the withdrawal of the parking fee as the devotees are liberal in donating money to the temple in other ways,” said a priest.

A devotee and social activist from Srinagar Colony in Hanamkonda Dr Suresh Devath said collecting the fee for vehicle parking and chappals was not a good thing to revive.

“We must not see the temples as revenue generating units. The State government must ensure free parking for vehicles as people who get the maintenance rights behave in rude manner and collect fee excess to the prescribed one,” he said.

Another devotee, Mohana Kirshna from Gopalpur locality too expressed dissent and said the Endowments department must serve the devotees. “We offer donations to the temple through Hundis.

Then what is the need to collect money,” he said, and urged the government to intervene and see that the attempts are stopped immediately for the benefit of the poor visiting the temple.