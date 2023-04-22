Kalyana Brahmotsavams commences on grand note at Bhadrakali temple in Warangal

MLA Vinay Bhaskar and others at Bhadrakali temple during the inaugural programme of Brahmotsavams on Friday in Warangal.

Warangal: The Brahmotsavams at the ancient Bhadrakali temple have commenced here on a grand note on Saturday amidst huge crowd of the devotees.

Local MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, and MP (Rajya Sabha) Vaddiraju Ravichandra have participated in the programmes held marking the beginning of the Kalayana Brahmotsavams.

They along with several other Munnuru Kapu community leaders have offered special prayers to the Goddess Bhadrakali and participated in the Pallaki Seva.

According to the officials, Dwajarohanam, Vrishabha Vahana seva, and Mruga Vahana Seva will be organised on Sunday.

The first phase of Kalayana Mahotsavam that is Edurukolu of Bhadrakali Devi and Bhadreshwara Swamy will be organised on April 24. Kalyanam of Bhadrakali Devi and Bhadreshwara Swamy will be held from 7 pm on April 25. The celebrations will conclude on May 3 with the Chakra Tirthostavam, Kumbhabhishekam and Pushpa Yagam programme. Devotees in large numbers have visited the temple on Friday to have a glimpse of the Goddess.

Temple Executive officer (EO) K Seshu Bharathi said that they had made arrangements for the smooth conduct the 11-day celebrations. “We are expecting around five lakh devotees during the celebrations. Devotees from not only Telangana, but also from the other States visit the temple during the Brahmostavams. We have set up pandals to help the devotees protect them from the summer heat and arranged water points.

Recently, we have set up RO water plant at the temple for the benefit of the devotees. Annadanam (free meal) programme will also be conducted during all the days of the celebrations,” she added. It is said that 10 artistes who are adept at decorating the Goddess and other deities had been brought from Srikalahasti of Andhra Pradesh, while a priest from Tenali of Guntur district also arrived here to help the local priests in conducting the Sevas to the Goddess.

As the Munnuru Kapu sangam is sponsoring the first day programme, several Kapu leaders including Telangana water resources development corporation chairman V Prakash, and State road development corporation chairman Mettu Srinivas have participated in the programs. Mayor Gundu Sudharani and others have also participated in the inaugural programme of the Brahmotsavams.