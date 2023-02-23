Brahmotsavam: Yadadri Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy appears in Matsyavataram

Ceremonial idols were decorated as the Matsyavataram by temple priests and were taken out as part of the 'utsava seva'

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:54 PM, Thu - 23 February 23

Yadadri-Bhongir: On the third day of the annual brahmotsavam, Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy appeared to the devotees in the Matsyavataram attire.

Ceremonial idols were decorated as the Matsyavataram by temple priests and were taken out as part of the ‘utsava seva’. A large number of devotees thronged the temple to participate in annual brahmotsavam. There was a steep increase in arrival of the devotees to Yadadri due to the brahmotsavam.

The temple authorities have made all arrangements including drinking water on the hill shrine in view of the rush of devotees.