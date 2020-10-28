BRAOU conducts third year degree old batch examinations from Oct 31

Earlier, the third year old batch examinations were postponed due to torrential rains.

Hyderabad: Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) will hold third year degree old batch examinations from October 31 to November 2.

The timing of the examinations is 10 am to 1 pm, the BRAOU said, in a press release on Wednesday.

Earlier, the third year old batch examinations were postponed due to torrential rains in two Telugu states and as per the government instructions, it added.

